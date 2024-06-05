BTS Army Scoffs as Simon Cowell Says There Hasn't Been a 'Megastar Boyband' Since One Direction

Simon Cowell, well-known record executive and mastermind behind numerous successful acts, has recently announced his quest to assemble the next megastar boyband through a series of nationwide auditions. Cowell's goal is to create a group that can replicate the popularity of One Direction, stating, "Every generation deserves a megastar boyband, and I don't think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years."

Cowell's assertion that no boyband has achieved the same level of success as One Direction in the past 14 years has drawn significant criticism from BTS fans (known as Army) in particular. Fans contend that this statement blatantly overlooks and diminishes the success and global influence of BTS, a group that has not only matched but surpassed some of the milestones set by One Direction.

They point to BTS's record-breaking album sales, sold-out world tours, unprecedented streaming numbers, and their profound impact on popular culture as proof of their status as the defining boyband of this generation. With an estimated 105.1 million records sold, compared to One Direction's 70 million, and a massive fan base in the UK, these statistics do challenge Cowell's claim.

As Cowell embarks on his ambitious endeavor to assemble the next boyband juggernaut, the BTS Army stands united in their conviction that BTS has already rewritten the rulebook on what it means to be a megastar boyband. They contend that Cowell's fixation on replicating One Direction's formula fails to recognize the evolving landscape of the music industry and the global influence of K-pop.

As the controversy rages on, one thing is certain: the BTS Army will continue to champion the achievements of their idols and challenge any attempt to undermine their standing as the megastar boyband of this era. Read on to find out what they had to say to Cowell.