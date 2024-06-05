BTS Army Scoffs as Simon Cowell Says There Hasn't Been a 'Megastar Boyband' Since One Direction
Cowell is currently holding open auditions for the next boyband superstars.
Simon Cowell, well-known record executive and mastermind behind numerous successful acts, has recently announced his quest to assemble the next megastar boyband through a series of nationwide auditions. Cowell's goal is to create a group that can replicate the popularity of One Direction, stating, "Every generation deserves a megastar boyband, and I don't think there has been one to have the success of One Direction in over 14 years."
Cowell's assertion that no boyband has achieved the same level of success as One Direction in the past 14 years has drawn significant criticism from BTS fans (known as Army) in particular. Fans contend that this statement blatantly overlooks and diminishes the success and global influence of BTS, a group that has not only matched but surpassed some of the milestones set by One Direction.
They point to BTS's record-breaking album sales, sold-out world tours, unprecedented streaming numbers, and their profound impact on popular culture as proof of their status as the defining boyband of this generation. With an estimated 105.1 million records sold, compared to One Direction's 70 million, and a massive fan base in the UK, these statistics do challenge Cowell's claim.
As Cowell embarks on his ambitious endeavor to assemble the next boyband juggernaut, the BTS Army stands united in their conviction that BTS has already rewritten the rulebook on what it means to be a megastar boyband. They contend that Cowell's fixation on replicating One Direction's formula fails to recognize the evolving landscape of the music industry and the global influence of K-pop.
As the controversy rages on, one thing is certain: the BTS Army will continue to champion the achievements of their idols and challenge any attempt to undermine their standing as the megastar boyband of this era. Read on to find out what they had to say to Cowell.
Who?
"Simon Cowell's desperation to act like BTS doesn't exist is hilarious," an X user commented.
How many boybands am I financially supporting?
One fan, who is very clearly a multi-stan, wrote, "Does Simon Cowell not know how many boybands I am financially supporting right now? SO MANY. Obviously, BTS has been in the picture for a decade, and the erasure is telling."
Bitter and Delusional?
"The way Simon Cowell refuses to acknowledge BTS is bizarre and comes off as bitter. He's delusional if he thinks anything he does now will be bigger than a K-pop group, one X commenter wrote. "He's tried many times already and failed."
Dominating, even while enlisted.
Referencing the fact that the entire group are currently serving in the South Korean military, another commenter quipped, "2019 called, you already tried that and failed. meanwhile Korean global superstars, BTS are still dominating. even while enlisted."
BTS on AGT
One poster was confused: "bts literally performed on americas got talent and correct me if I'm wrong but did they not perform right in front of his face?"
Why, yes, yes they did.
You got 12 months
One BTS fan wrote in defiance, "I can see why he over looked BTS. Unlike most boy bands, BTS actually write, compose, and produce their own music. So, in many ways, they are BETTER than boy bands. As Yoongi said – our genre is BTS. There is NO ONE else like them PS – you got 12 mo & they're BACK."
