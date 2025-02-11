Bryan Adams Concert Postponed Due to ‘Public Health Risk’

A massive blockage of grease, fat, and discarded materials in Perth, Australia’s central sewer system forced the cancellation of Bryan Adams’ highly anticipated performance at RAC Arena on Sunday evening, Feb. 9. The Canadian rock star’s show came to an unexpected halt when local water authorities identified a significant public health risk due to potential sewage backflow within the venue’s facilities.

“Tonight’s show at RAC Arena has been postponed,” Adams informed fans through Facebook. “I’m really sorry we couldn’t make this happen tonight — I was so looking forward to seeing you all. I appreciate your patience and support and can’t wait to be back and play for you as soon as we can reschedule.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The crisis unfolded as crowds gathered outside the venue, with support act James Arthur scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM. Attendees received a series of increasingly concerning text messages, starting with a delay notification at 7:15 PM, followed by another at 7:35 PM stating, per The Guardian, “Due to an external Water Corporation issue, doors continue to remain closed for the time being. All efforts are being made to resolve this issue. We will continue to keep you informed.” The situation reached its unfortunate conclusion around 9 PM when organizers announced the show’s postponement “due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved.”

Water Corporation identified the culprit as a “fatberg” – a substantial mass of congealed cooking fat and waste materials that created a major obstruction in the Wellington Street sewer main. These troublesome blockages have become an increasing concern for urban infrastructure worldwide, with some cities spending millions monthly on removal efforts. In London alone, similar issues cost the water provider more than $1.3 million per month to address.

Frontier Touring, the event organizer, released a statement expressing their disappointment while confirming that ticket holders would receive automatic refunds. “Last night’s concert could not proceed due to an external Perth Water Corporation issue, which was unable to be fixed in time.”

“The issue, which impacted all of Wellington Street, meant that it was deemed unsafe for patrons to enter RAC Arena. The cancellation of (the) show is bitterly disappointing, and we thank fans for their understanding that while every effort was made for the show to proceed, this matter was outside of the control of Bryan Adams, Frontier Touring and RAC Arena.”

Water Corporation crews worked “incredibly hard” to resolve the blockage, but public health concerns remained paramount. Officials warned residents to “avoid contact with any pooled water in the area of Wellington Street, Perth, as it may be sewage following a major blockage on a sewer main along Wellington Street.”

The incident highlights the growing challenge cities face with improper waste disposal, particularly regarding wet wipes and cooking oils that contribute to these massive blockages. Adams, who is currently touring Australia, is scheduled to perform next at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Feb. 12, while Perth fans must wait for a rescheduled date.