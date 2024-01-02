Bruce Springsteen's 2024 Golden Globe Nomination, Explained

Springsteen and his wife are nominated for their song 'Addicted to Romance,' from the movie 'She Came to Me​.'

Bruce Springsteen has been nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe award. The legendary musician and his E Street Band bandmate and wife Patti Scialfa are up for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, for the track "Addicted to Romance," from the 2023 romantic comedy movie She Came to Me. The film is written and directed by Rebecca Miller, and stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, and Anne Hathaway, among others.

This is not Springsteen's first time being nominated for a Gloden Globe. He has actually won twice before. In 1994, he took home the award for his iconic track "Streets of Philadelphia," from the soundtrack to the Tom Hanks/Denzel Washington movie Philadelphia. More than a decade later, in 2007, Springsteen won again for "The Wrestler," a song inspired by the Mickey Rourke film of the same name.

Previously, She Came to Me composer Bryce Dessner — singer for indie rock band The National — spoke with Variety about convincing Miller to approach Springsteen about writing a song for the film. "It was an absurd idea, but it just came to me," Dessner told the outlet. "What would normally feel insurmountable to most people is not the thing that occurs to Rebecca first, but she said, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"

"I'm sure he gets asked all the time, but he's also an artist," Dessner went on to say, adding, "Bruce loved the idea. He loved the film. There's a line in the first opera and in the script: 'I'm addicted to romance,' which is also a throughline in the movie, and he wrote the song, 'Addicted to Romance' with his wife, Patti Scialfa."

Springsteen and Scialfa could take home the award when the show kicks off on Jan. 7, but they have some tough competition. Among the nominees are Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker for the song "Peaches," from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Barbie movie also picked up a nomination for Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who penned the song "I'm Just Ken," which was sung by Ryan Gosling for the movie and its soundtrack, Barbie the Album.

Ronson and Wyatt are up actually against themselves — alongside Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin — for "Dance The Night," which is also from the Barbie soundtrack. The category is rounded out by Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom" — from the film Rustin — and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, which is also from Barbie the Album.

Both Ronson and Eilish have won in the past as well: Ronson took home the award in 2019 for "Shallow" — from the A Star is Born soundtrack — and Eilish in 2022 for the song "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film is the same name. Interestingly, this is Black's first time being nominated in the music category at the Golden Globes, though he has been nominated three time in the past in acting categories.