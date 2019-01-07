Golden Globe Winner Lady Gaga’s Dress Was Seemingly a Nod to Judy Garland’s Version of ‘A Star Is Born’

Lady Gaga was a vision in periwinkle when she arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night wearing a voluminous Valentino Haute Couture ball gown with billowing sleeves and a massive train, her normally blonde hair even dyed icy blue to match.

After the singer’s arrival at the ceremony, fans began noticing that her gown bore a resemblance to the dress worn by Judy Garland in the second remake of A Star Is Born, which was released in 1954 and also featured a similar hue and sillhouette to Gaga’s look.

In the 1954 film, Garland donned a lavender gown with a fitted bodice and flowing train, with more than one person addressing Gaga’s apparent homage to the late icon on Twitter.

Lady Gaga paying tribute to Judy Garland from the 1954 version of A Star Is Born on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/tsMP1fWLdx — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) January 7, 2019

According to Gaga, however, her gown’s resemblance to Garland’s was purely accidental. After the 32-year-old was shown a photo of Garland’s gown by Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell, Gaga shared that she didn’t intend to copy Garland.

“We didn’t say that. No, but it looks an awful lot like that, doesn’t it?” she said. “She looks beautiful. This is Valentino Couture custom creation for me. That’s special, except I’m missing the gloves. Thank you for showing me that. It made my night.”

The New York native accessorized her own billowing gown with a Tiffany necklace named the Aurora along with sparkling diamond earrings, a coordinating bracelet, her engagement ring and a beaming smile.

Gaga was a nominee in multiple categories at the ceremony for her work in A Star Is Born, scoring her own nod for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and the film earning nominations for Best Original Song, Best Director, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The movie’s lead single, “Shallow,” ultimately won Best Original Song, scoring Gaga a Globe and marks her second Golden Globes win, as she previously took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress for a Limited Series in a Motion Picture for her turn in American Horror Story in 2016.

Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper’s version of the film was the fourth remake of the classic story, which was also brought to theaters in 1937 and 1976.

The Golden Globes were just the latest stop on Gaga’s promotional tour of the film, which has seen the musician don a number of dramatic looks fitting of the film’s title at every turn.

After the ceremony, Gaga ditched her gown and celebrated her big win in bed with a bowl of cereal and her new trophy, with her fiancé, Christian Carino, sharing a snap of the moment on Instagram.

“What a rager,” he wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon