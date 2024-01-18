Bruce Springsteen Biopic Reportedly in the Works

Bruce Springsteen may be getting his own movie. Sources tell Showbiz411 that the legendary rock musician has been involved a possible feature film that details the making of his hit 1982 album Nebraska. He's been reportedly collaborating with director-writer Scott Cooper, who is known for Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles, and Antlers.

Nebraska started out as a set of demos on a four-track recorder, and Springsteen had intended to rerecord them with the E Street Band. However, he later decided to release them as is, with the songs that didn't make the cut landing on his next album, 1984's Born in the U.S.A. The two albums were definitely essential to Springsteen's career, as he was depressed while recording Nebraska. The 1973 film Badlands inspired a chunk of the songs on the album.

As for who would play the iconic artist, it's hard to name names. There are plenty of biopics out there, with plenty of actors depicting legendary artists and actors, and some definitely hit the mark. Since it seems like Springsteen has been very much involved with the potential film, he would more than likely have a say as to who is playing him if the movie happens. However, it may be best to wait on confirmation of the film before thinking about who could possibly be portraying "The Boss."

Considering Bruce Springsteen's star power, it's odd that he hasn't gotten a biopic yet. Hopefully, these rumors are all true, and Springsteen gets his long-awaited film. At the very least, he is not slowing down any time soon, so even if we don't get a biopic any time soon, at least fans will still get plenty of music. He released his most recent album, Only the Strong Survive, in 2022, and is currently on his Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour. The last show was in September 2023, as he fell ill and had to cancel the rest of his 2023 dates, but the tour will be starting back up again in Phoenix in March and will end in Vancouver in November.

Hopefully concrete news on a potential Bruce Springsteen biopic, because he definitely deserves it. Not to mention the fact that a film centering on such an important time in his life and arguably one of his best albums would definitely be interesting to see. Fingers crossed that it happens, but in the meantime, fans may just have to listen to Nebraska for some good luck.