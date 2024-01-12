Selena Gomez Set to Play Music Legend in Biopic

Selena Gomez is set to portray Linda Ronstadt in a forthcoming biopic about the singer. It wasn't long before fans speculated online about the possibility of the actress being cast after Gomez posted an Instagram Story of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams.

Currently in pre-production, the biographical film will be co-produced by Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, reports Rolling Stone. Neither the cast nor the release date have been announced.

Linda Ronstadt’s official account via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/kxVmdnh9kx — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) January 10, 2024

Both Ronstadt and Gomez are of Mexican descent. With the release of her album Feels Like Home in 2022, Ronstadt shared stories about her roots and Sonoran recipes.

In the 2020 film Linda and the Mockingbirds, directed by Keach, she recounts her visit to Mexico with Jackson Browne the year prior, where they worked with Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy students.

The documentary film Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice was released in 2019. In the movie, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman trace her decades-long career, including her dominance of the country rock scene in the Seventies.

Following her diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease in 2012, Ronstadt retired from singing. San Antonio's Municipal Auditorium had been her final performance three years earlier.

Meanwhile, Gomez updated fans on her own music career when she guested on the most recent episode of the podcast SmartLess, which is hosted by celebrity friends Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett.

The superstar stated that as she concerns herself about what she most wants to focus on in her career, which consists of a wide range of areas in the entertainment industry, music may not be a priority for her going forward.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me," Gomez shared during the chat, stating that she's thinking of just one more full-length before stepping away.

Gomez said she'd considered putting music on the back burner to concentrate on her acting career instead. Gomez is not only a pop star but also a TV producer and actress as well. Currently, she is starring in the hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, earning the actor her first Emmy nominations.

According to the SmartLess hosts, she does not have to choose between the two. With more than a decade of experience in both music and acting, Gomez can work on both at once. She replied, "You're right," adding, "but I am going to want to chill because I'm tired."