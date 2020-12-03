Britney Spears Releases New Single 'Swimming in the Stars' on Her Birthday

Britney Spears fans were gifted with new music on the singer's birthday on Thursday, Dec. 2, thanks the arrival of the previously-unreleased song "Swimming in the Stars," which now appears on the pop star's 2016 album Glory. Spears' label RCA Records officially released the song after it became available for pre-order as a 12-inch vinyl single exclusively at Urban Outfitters on Nov. 11.

Written by Matthew Koma, Dan Book and Alexei Misoul, "Swimming in the Stars" is a floating synth-pop confection in line with the rest of Glory's offerings and made for an excellent gift from the singer to her fans. "Swimming in the Stars" joins "Mood Ring" as the second song released several years after Glory initially arrived — "Mood Ring" was released in May after it had previously only been available on the Japanese deluxe edition of the album.

The release of "Mood Ring" also coincided with a new album cover for "Glory," switching from a close-up photo of Spears wearing a lace top to a saturated shot of the singer stretched out on desert sand wearing a gold bikini and holding a large chain. The artwork for "Swimming in the Stars" appears to be from the same shoot as the new cover. Keep reading to see how fans are feeling about Spears' latest release.