Watch: Britney Spears Calls out Intoxicated Fan During Las Vegas Show

Britney Spears hilariously called out a fan that had a little too much to drink at her Las Vegas concert on Wednesday.

The pop singer brought the fan’s alcohol level to the attention of her audience at her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood.

“Why, hello!” the 35-year-old singer said while dressed in black lingerie and thigh-high boots during the performance of her song “Freakshow.” “Are you OK?”

She asked for the man’s name as she walked over to sign his T-shirt. When she got closer to him, she exclaimed, “Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!”

The audience started laughing and cheering as Spears’ dancers escorted the fan off the stage. “Jesus Christ!” she said before making a funny face.

Britney dragging a drunk fan tonight at Piece Of Me pic.twitter.com/wq64eOCrUe — ㅤ (@emailmypussy) August 31, 2017

Last month, Spears shut down allegations that she lip syncs at her Vegas residency. She proved her haters wrong during a cover performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Lets Give Them Something to Talk About.”