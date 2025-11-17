British Rocker Cancels Tour on Doctor’s Orders

Yungblud has been forced to cancel the rest of his 2025 tour dates on doctor’s orders.

The British rocker, born Dominic Harrison, announced the cancellation of his remaining 2025 Idols World Tour dates on Saturday, revealing that he was told by his doctor to focus on his health.

Acknowledging how “lucky” he is in life and with his career this year, Yungblud wrote, “This week when I got home off the road, and went to have some tests done (like I usually do) and my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns.”

Yungblud attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

“It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself into the ground without giving a f— about anything apart from the music and you guys,” he went on, “but this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and can’t f— around.”

U.S. tour date ticketholders will be refunded, and the “Abyss” artist promised that fans who share their address will receive “a gift.”

“My heart is broken,” the musician wrote. “I don’t want [to] do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.”

He added, “I never take anyone’s love support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time.”

Yungblud assured U.S. fans that he would see them “next year” and that he had already been looking to do shows “that will be more affordable for next year” in Mexico and Latin America.

“It’s gonna be unbelievable,” he concluded. “I can’t wait.”