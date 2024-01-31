Beach Boys' Brian Wilson's Wife Melinda Dead at 77: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the wife of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, has died at age 77. The musician, 81, announced the death of his wife of nearly three decades Tuesday on Instagram, writing that his "heart is broken" at the loss of his "beloved wife."

"Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost," Brian wrote alongside old photos of his wife from throughout the years. "Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy Brian."

Brian's post also included a message from his and Melinda's children, who disclosed that their mother had died peacefully at home Tuesday morning. "It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know that our mom, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson passed away peacefully this morning at home," they wrote. "She was a force of nature and one of the strongest women you could come by. She was not only a model, our fathers savior, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched."

"We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us," their tribute continued. "How to take care of the person next to you with out expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride. We love you mom. Give Grandma Rose and Pa our love."

Brian married Melinda in 1995, and the couple would go on to adopt children Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash. Their life was the subject of the 2014 film Love & Mercy, which starred John Cusack and Elizabeth Banks as Brian and Melinda.

Melinda's death was mourned by several musical greats, including Heart's Nancy Wilson, who commented, "Love and prayers aloft. Take care of each other." Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills & Nash wrote, "I'm deeply sorry for your loss, Brian, and for the terrible hurt you are all feeling. My heart, love, and prayers are with you and your family," while Lyle Lovett commented, "I'm sorry for your loss, Brian. My family and I pray for your comfort."