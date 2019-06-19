Bonnaroo Lineup 2019: 8 Essential Sets to See

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is finally upon us, and there are dozens and dozens of things to do and see 24/7.

From huge main stage shows to intimate early morning yoga sessions in the festival campgrounds, Bonnaroo’s 2019 lineup and experience setup offers one of the most diverse ways to experience a major festival.

Even with all the extra experiences, the core of the festival is all about the music.

The lineup is stacked with notable talents this year, including Post Malone, Cradi B, The Lumineers, Childish Gambino, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Odeza, Solange and Phish, who will actually play three sets throughout the course of the weekend. Top all that off with notable undercard artists, and you have more options than you could imagine.

However, there are some sets that you absolutely cannot miss if you want to complete your festival experience to its fullest.

Scroll through to see out eight essential sets to catch this weekend.

Childish Gambino

Location: What Stage

Time: Friday, 8:45 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Why to Go: If there’s any set that’s set to go down in Bonnaroo history, it’s Childish Gambino. In what’s being said is rapper/actor/comedian Donald Glover’s final tour under the Childish Gambino project, fans will experience a mix of funk, R&B and hip-hop that will make set a high bar for the acts that play the rest of the weekend.

The Lonely Island

Location: Which Stage

Time: Sunday, 12:30 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Why to Go: The comedian rap powerhouse that is The Lonely Island just doesn’t tour that often, make this a rare and unique experience for festival goers. Plus, with the sad removal of the high-profile cinema and comedy lineup from Bonnaroo’s list of experiences, this will be one of the few chances to catch a laugh at the fest.

Cardi B

Location: Which Stage

Time: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.-8:30pm

Why to Go: While there are some worries that Cardi B might have to cancel her set due to health reasons, there has been no word that will pull out as of yet. If she does make it to the Farm, you just cannot pass up a chance to see one of music’s biggest acts at the moment in the flesh.

Kacey Musgraves

Location: Which Stage

Time: 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Why to Go: Country never has much of the place at Bonnaroo, but Kacey Musgraves is an exception to that rule. She’s returning yet again to Manchester, Tennessee, based festival and is more popular than ever. She’ll be bring her rainbow-tinged brand of yee-haw music to her biggest crowd yet, and it will be an experience to remember.

Maren Morris

Location: What Stage

Time: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Why to Go: Another country artist that has been welcomed into the Bonnaroo family is Maren Morris, who makes the jump to the festival’s main stage after debut on the tiny Who Stage in 2016. Since then she released the fantastic record Hero, which features one of the best country songs of the decade in “My Church.” This time around, she is supporting her new pop-flavored country record GIRL and is sure to wins over loads of new fans.

Gucci Mane

Location: This Tent

Time: Sunday, 1:45 a.m.-2:45 a.m.

Why to Go: After his successful post-prison rebound, Gucci Mane solidified himself as a hip-hop legend. However, he hasn’t slowed down since the release of his hit album Everybody Looking, and is still cranking out some of rap’s best bangers. His late night set is sure to be one of the biggest parties of the weekend, and he shouldn’t disappoint.

Girl Talk

Location: That Tent

Time: Saturday, 2 a.m.-3:00 a.m.

Why to Go: Out of all the DJ sets filling up Bonnaroo’s schedule, none of them will be quiet like Girl Talk’s. Girl Talk mashes up some of music’s biggest hits into rousing bangers, and you never know quiet what you’re going to get. However, it’s going to be a blast and well worth staying up late for.

Princess

Location: That Tent

Time: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Why to Go: That’s right: One of the most essential acts you have to see all weekend is a Prince cover band. But this just isn’t any Prince cover band, as this one features Saturday Night Live alum and comedic powerhouse Maya Rudolph as one of its vocalists. It’ll be one of the most care-free sets of the weekend, and it’s in a perfect afternoon spot.