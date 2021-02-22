Bobby Shmurda Fans Excited for Rapper's Possible Prison Release
Rapper Bobby Shmurda may be released from prison as soon as Tuesday, and fans could not be more excited. The "Hot N—" rapper was arrested by the New York City Police Department in 2014, and this weekend Complex reported that he may be coming home soon. Fans on Twitter are already brushing up on their "Shmoney dance" in preparation.
Shmurda's mother, Leslie Pollard, said that her son is now eligible for conditional release. That means he could be released from prison 10 months earlier than previously expected, as long as he agrees to check in with a parole officer regularly and stay under "community supervision." Shmurda could be released from these conditions as well on Dec. 11, 2021 if all goes as planned.
Shmurda — real name Ackquille Jean Pollard — became an instant sensation in the summer of 2014, when he released his single "Hot N—." After the song and his accompanying dance made their way through viral videos to the upper echelons of celebrity acclaim, he signed a deal with Epic Records. In November, he released his debut EP Shmurda She Wrote, and just a few weeks later, he was arrested in Brooklyn, New York.
Shmurda was charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment and drug and gun possession. Shmurda pleaded guilty. Police claimed he was "the driving force" behind a sect of the Crips known as GS9, according to a report by Elite Daily. They also revealed that some of Shmurda's lyrics about gang violence contributed to his arrest.
In the years since fans have not forgotten about Shmurda's summer of success. While few claim he is innocent of the crimes the NYPD accuses him of, many take issue with the idea of the police making investigations based on song lyrics. They hope that he will find a way to regain his momentum when he is back out of prison. Here is a look at what fans are saying about Shmurda's possible release.
Momentum
Bobby Shmurda's hat today: pic.twitter.com/mxDIwd27qT— Bored (@HappyFunBuns) February 22, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: NASA reports that the hat belonging to rapper Bobby Shmurda is re-entering the atmosphere after his release from prison. pic.twitter.com/8hH66CbYJp— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) February 22, 2021
Bobby Shmurda returning to the rap game tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kFJmEDhE3Z— Dez, You Crazy Dawg (@DezWeNeedMoore) February 22, 2021
One of the most popular memes of the day symbolized Shmurda's career prospects in the form of his New York Knicks hat, which he threw up over his head in the "Hot N—" music video. Creative fans hoped to see it drop right back into his hands on Tuesday.
Integrity
Bobby Shmurda is home after serving his 7 year sentence, took an extra 2 years imprisonment so his friend Rowdy Rebel would get a lighter sentence. Solid.
Welcome home King 👑pic.twitter.com/cWLLceizgm— reisshaldane (@reisshaldane) February 22, 2021
Bobby Shmurda is getting released today after serving 7 years & NOT snitching. Y’all better give him the same attention y’all give 6ix9ine. pic.twitter.com/K0IbeXfSns— The Beauty Circle (@TheBeautyCircle) February 22, 2021
Shmurda is being released after his collaborator Rowdy Rebel, after taking a plea deal that was rumored to lighten his friend's sentence. Many fans applauded him for agreeing to such a bargain, though it has never been reliably reported.
Relevant
Black people kept Bobby Shmurda relevant for six year & he gets released during the Black History Month pic.twitter.com/wJJRiGvjBE— babylon. (@broztitute) February 22, 2021
Many fans are grateful that Shmurda is still "relevant" now that he is getting out of prison. They feel that the timing is just right for him to pick up where he left off.
Daft Punk
Daft Punk splitting up the day Bobby Shmurda gets out pic.twitter.com/a6OSDaZBcO— clb. 🌙 (@argowrld) February 22, 2021
Daft Punk ending their career so Bobby Shmurda could be released pic.twitter.com/YOh4OpWt7t— Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) February 22, 2021
Shmurda's release was announced on the same day the band Daft Punk broke up, striking many fans as a neat form of symmetry. Most were happy enough to make that trade.
New Music
BOBBY SHMURDA IS FREE MFSSSS !!! WE LITTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/ph5xQxMfte— 𝒟 𝒜 𝒮 𝒰 𝒩 🎾 (@dasunnn) February 22, 2021
The rest of 2021 belong to Bobby Shmurda pic.twitter.com/mk7apTPRe5— memory lane (@bitchiwas999) February 22, 2021
While they were happy for Shmurda, many fans were most excited for the rapper to release new music. They speculated that he will be the break-out artist of 2021, although his mother told Complex that he will need to "ease back into his craft" and his civilian life.
Supportive
Me reacting to Bobby Shmurda’s first track out regardless of how good it actually is pic.twitter.com/CzZiUMpnMW— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) February 22, 2021
if bobby shmurda’s first track out the joint is ass i’m willing to pretend it isn’t.— tebogo. (@bilbobaggz2) February 22, 2021
On the other hand, some fans said that they would support Shmurda's next endeavor no matter what it is or how much they like it, just because of what the rapper has been through.
Party
THEY FREED THIS NIGGA BOBBY SHMURDA YALL 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/65EZNOC1i3— YSW (@jalenjwt) February 22, 2021
BOBBY SHMURDA FREE ??? TIME TO BRING THE GOAT SNIPPET BACK ! YESSSIR pic.twitter.com/CN1xzvZqni— dawg, eat a dick (@Kashdidthemost) February 22, 2021
Finally, many fans were just eager to celebrate Shmurda's release and blast his music all week. Many wished they could gather with friends for the occasion, and they wanted everyone on social media to focus on this big event.