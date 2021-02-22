Bobby Shmurda Fans Excited for Rapper's Possible Prison Release

Rapper Bobby Shmurda may be released from prison as soon as Tuesday, and fans could not be more excited. The "Hot N—" rapper was arrested by the New York City Police Department in 2014, and this weekend Complex reported that he may be coming home soon. Fans on Twitter are already brushing up on their "Shmoney dance" in preparation.

Shmurda's mother, Leslie Pollard, said that her son is now eligible for conditional release. That means he could be released from prison 10 months earlier than previously expected, as long as he agrees to check in with a parole officer regularly and stay under "community supervision." Shmurda could be released from these conditions as well on Dec. 11, 2021 if all goes as planned.

Shmurda — real name Ackquille Jean Pollard — became an instant sensation in the summer of 2014, when he released his single "Hot N—." After the song and his accompanying dance made their way through viral videos to the upper echelons of celebrity acclaim, he signed a deal with Epic Records. In November, he released his debut EP Shmurda She Wrote, and just a few weeks later, he was arrested in Brooklyn, New York.

Shmurda was charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment and drug and gun possession. Shmurda pleaded guilty. Police claimed he was "the driving force" behind a sect of the Crips known as GS9, according to a report by Elite Daily. They also revealed that some of Shmurda's lyrics about gang violence contributed to his arrest.

In the years since fans have not forgotten about Shmurda's summer of success. While few claim he is innocent of the crimes the NYPD accuses him of, many take issue with the idea of the police making investigations based on song lyrics. They hope that he will find a way to regain his momentum when he is back out of prison. Here is a look at what fans are saying about Shmurda's possible release.