Bobby Brown‘s Sister Shamefully Regrets Taking Photo of Whitney Houston‘s Bathroom

Kanye West stirred up a bit of trouble last week when he purchased an image of Whitney Houston’s disheveled bathroom to use as the cover for rapper Pusha T’s new album Daytona, which released on May 25.

Several of Houston’s family members have spoken out regarding the photo’s usage. Now the woman who took the picture, Tina Brown (Bobby Brown’s sister), has come forward saying she regrets taking the photo in the first place.

The Blast interviewed Brown on Thursday, who said that “Kanye West did not purchase the picture from me or my son (Shayne Brown.)”

The photo was legally purchased by The National Enquirer back in 2006 after Brown sold it for part of a story. Brown admits the photo came during a night where the two were on a crack-cocaine drug binge.

“During the time the picture was taken, in 2006, my sister Whitney and I were at a very low and self-destructive point in our lives, it was not only her mess, it was mine as well,” Brown said. “Together, she and I decided to take the pictures in the bathroom and share with the world, the pain we were going through … it was a united cry for help.”

West reportedly bought the photo for $85,000, and Brown told The Blast she was speaking out because she didn’t want the public to think she was profiting off an exploitation of Houston’s drug addiction. Houston died at age 48 in February 2012 after drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

“The public attention and speculation, brought on by Kanye’s broadcasted purchase of that picture and usage have opened old wounds,” Brown said. She also told the site she wanted to ask West “Why he feels the picture is significant to him, at this time.”

Damon Elliott, Houston’s cousin, voiced his outrage about West’s decision to use the photo the day after the album dropped.

“She (his mother Dionne Warwick) sent me this picture from the album cover and I immediately got sick to my stomach because it took me right back to six years ago,” Elliott told PEOPLE. “I was actually in shock because I’m in the music business.”

“To do something for a publicity stunt to sell records, it’s absolutely disgusting,” he added It hurt my family and my daughter. It’s petty. It’s tacky.”

Like Brown, Elliott had a lot of questions he wanted to ask West if he had the chance.

“”I just want him to tell me why he did it,” he said. “What is the creative side of this? What’s the point? It shows no creativity. … What were you thinking? Did you think this through? And if you did, why did you do this? Because you’re hurting people. It knocked the wind out of me last night. When someone passes, you try to mourn and move on and remember the good times.”