Blink-182 Officially Announces New Album Title, Release Date

Blink-182 has officially announced a brand new album and its release date. In a video posted to social media, the pop-punk icons revealed that their new record is titled One More Time, and it will be released on Oct. 20. This will mark the band's first new album with Tom DeLonge in more than a decade. The band also shared that they will be debuting the album's title track — which is teased in the clip — on Thursday, Sept. 21. Check out the full clip below.

Nearly one year ago, in October 2022, Blink-182 announced that singer/guitarist DeLonge had officially returned to the band, rejoining with bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. The band later began touring after putting out a new single, "Edging." DeLonge parted ways with Hoppus and Barker back in 2015, with Alkaline Trio singer/guitarist Matt Skiba eventually becoming his official replacement. However, after multiple tours and two full-length albums with Skiba, rumors of DeLonge's return began swirling.

Back in November 2021, DeLonge made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and, during the conversation, he spoke about possibly rejoining Blink-182. This came after Hoppus' cancer battle, which led to the two mending their previously broken friendship. "We always talk about playing together again and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in. Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody's priorities is really all that's needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again," he said. "But yeah, I'm down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."

Then, in December, Hoppus spoke with GQ and confirmed that he was open to DeLonge returning, but did not necessarily indicate that this would mean Skiba wouldn't still have a place. "We haven't really talked about that, but I'm open to anything in the future," Hoppus said. "I don't know how that would work if it's all four of us. Like we're all going to live in the same house again?"

In an open letter to Skiba, Delonge expressed his gratitude to the musician for stepping in and being part of Blink-182 after his exit. "Tom DeLonge here. I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence," Delonge wrote. "I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day)."

"You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed," he continued. "Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day," Delonge then concluded, "So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."