Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Romantic New Duet ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have turned their romance into music once again, releasing their new duet, “Nobody But You” as part of Shelton’s new album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The uber-romantic song is all about professing your love to your partner and making sure they know there’s nowhere else you’d rather be.

“I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t want to even breathe / I don’t want to dream about you / Want to wake up with you next to me,” the couple sings in the chorus. “I don’t want to go down any other road now / I don’t want to love nobody but you.”

“Nobody But You” was written by Ross Copperman, Tommy Lee James, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, and Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles that the song was a perfect fit for him.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” he said. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton added that while he knew he wanted to record the song after hearing it, he didn’t think of adding his girlfriend to the track until it was time to head to the studio.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Stefani told Access Online that she also thinks “Nobody But You” is “magical.”

“This is going to be our third song we’ve done together and I can remember just fantasizing about being able to work with Blake, but let alone now to be this far down to have another song, I never dreamed this would happen,” the mom of three shared. “So the song’s magical. And it was just a really funny way that it came about, but it’s going to be out soon, which is really crazy.”

Stefani and Shelton have previously teamed up for her “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and his “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC