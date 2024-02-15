Another Huge Achievement for BLACKPINK Revealed

Blackpink's BORN PINK has achieved silver status in the United Kingdom. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced on Feb. 9 that BLACKPINK's 2022 album "BORN PINK" had been awarded the official silver BRIT certification.

In accordance with the BPI's certification thresholds, albums are considered silver when 60,000 units are sold, while singles are considered silver when 200,000 units are sold. Blackpink previously went silver in the United Kingdom with their 2020 album "THE ALBUM," along with the singles "Kiss and Make Up," "Kill This Love," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

Billboard, meanwhile, announced on Feb. 13 that "One of The Girls," Jennie's collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp (from their HBO series The Idol), had broken its own record for the highest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the Hot 100. "One of the Girls" reached a new peak of No. 57 for the week ending Feb. 17.

Moreover, Jennie has become the first female K-pop soloist ever to chart a song for seven weeks on the Hot 100. As for Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart, "One of the Girls" remained at No. 6 for the 18th consecutive week, as well as at No. 11 on the Global 200 chart.

In an official announcement on Dec. 29 from YGE, it was announced that the four members of Blackpink would not be signing exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment for their solo activities outside of Blackpink.

Each Blackpink member is demonstrating their own approach to solo activities amid the K-pop group's contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Several days before the announcement, Jennie confirmed the establishment of her own agency, ODD Atelier (OA), while Jisoo has been tipped to venture into the entertainment business with a company run by her brother, Blissoo.

Blackpink's Lisa recently also announced the launch of her own artist management company. On Feb. 8, Lisa publicly announced in a message on her Instagram account that she was establishing a new label, titled LLOUD, along with a new profile photo. In the message, Lisa mentioned what she hoped to achieve with LLOUD: "Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together."