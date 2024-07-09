BLACKPINK's Jennie Issues Apology After Vaping Controversy

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has apologized for a smoking controversy following the release of a YouTube vlog on July 2. The video, which has since been edited to remove the offending scene, captured the 28-year-old K-pop star using a vape indoors while being attended to by hair and makeup artists. This incident has sparked significant backlash, given that indoor smoking, including the use of vape devices, is prohibited in South Korea.

In response to the growing criticism, Jennie's record label and company, OA (Odd Atelier), issued a formal apology on July 9 via social media platform X. The statement read, "We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie's actions in the content released on the 2nd. Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected."

The situation has escalated to the point where South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed receiving a petition to investigate the incident. Some reports suggest that the video may have been filmed in Capri, Italy, prompting online users to call for diplomatic involvement in the matter.

This incident has reignited discussions about the strict behavioral standards imposed on K-pop idols. Jennie herself has previously spoken about these expectations in a Netflix documentary, stating, "It's really harsh. We were not allowed to drink, smoke or get a tattoo."

The vaping controversy comes at a time when Jennie is pursuing solo endeavors alongside her commitments to BLACKPINK. In December 2023, she announced the establishment of her own company, OA, marking the beginning of her solo journey while maintaining her position within the group.

BLACKPINK, consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, ensuring the group's continuation. However, each member has also launched individual companies to explore personal projects.

Jennie's solo career has been gaining momentum, with releases like "Solo" in 2018 and more recent collaborations. She made her acting debut in 2023, appearing in HBO's The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

During a May interview with Vogue Korea, she revealed that she plans to release more music, telling the outlet, "I'm spending almost all of my day working on music these days. I lost track of time. I'm working hard with a desire to share my music with more people and a bolder ambition, so please look forward to it. I'll come back with a great performance to meet that expectation."

As the situation unfolds, it is uncertain how or if this incident will impact Jennie's career and public image. OA Entertainment's apology concludes with a commitment to prevent similar occurrences in the future, stating, "We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future. Thank you."