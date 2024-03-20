'aespa: WORLD TOUR' Concert Movie Coming to Theaters

A K-pop group is releasing its first concert film. The cinema release of aespa's aespa: WORLD TOUR will take place over two nights on April 24 and 27. For the premiere of their debut concert film, audiences will be able to witness the unforgettable energy and intensity of aespa's live performance, captured from an energetic show performed at London's O2 Arena, their first-ever UK event.

Tickets will be on sale from March 27 at 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. EDT / 8 a.m. PDT. The roughly 2-hour film will also be available in select cinemas in immersive special formats ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX. To purchase admission, visit aespaworldtourincinemas.com.

The group's first world tour, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK: HYPER LINE, visited 21 venues across four continents from February to September 2023. In addition to the innovative stage visuals, dynamic choreography, and powerful vocals, fans will be able to watch aespa command the stage at London's O2 Arena with their fan favorites such as "Next Level," "Savage," "Girls," "Spicy," and "Black Mamba."

Aside from highlighting the members' individual performances, the film also features exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, providing an inside look at what goes on at the show. Over 2.8 billion YouTube views of the "Next Level" MV and much acclaim for their performances have made the fiery foursome of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing successful performers on and off the screen.

In an exclusive press release, aespa said: "Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world. 'Til we meet again… we hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind-the-scenes."

With their 2020 release, "Black Mamba," aespa was the fastest K-pop group in YouTube history to reach 100 million views on their debut video. The hit single "Next Level" followed and has been streamed over 200 million times on Spotify alone. The group's 2022 EP, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, entered the Top 3 of Billboard 200 and debuted at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart. MY WORLD, aespa's third mini-album, also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart.

This culminated in aespa's recently released fourth mini album, Drama. In June 2023, aespa became the first K-Pop artist to perform at the Governors Ball and then at Outside Lands in August before embarking on their first global tour.

aespa's name derives from the combination of "ae" (avatar) and "aspect" (aspect of experience). Each member of aespa is associated with a corresponding avatar in a virtual world created from their personal data.