Billy Joel's Apparent Weight Gain Sparks Health Concerns, But Here's the Truth

Billy Joel is rumored to be dangerously overweight, according to reports. According to the Globe (via Suggest), Joel gained 50 pounds on his 5'5" frame just a few months ago, regaining all the weight he recently lost. "Billy's still belting out the tunes onstage, but the fear is his weight will become a major health issue for him if he doesn't cut back on the fatty food and carbs," an insider told the outlet.

Allegedly, pasta and cheese are the 72-year-old's weaknesses, as he has publicly condemned dieting in years past. The source said, "In Billy's world, five-or-seven-course meals are the norm." Family and friends are apparently forcing him to seek help.

In November 2021, Billy Joel made his first appearance at Madison Square Garden since the pandemic began after losing around 50 pounds.The "Piano Man" singer revealed he lost significant weight that year after undergoing back surgery during a November 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterwards was so bad I lost my appetite," Joel said. "I embraced that, I said, 'Okay, I won't eat as much' and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too."

Initially, Joel didn't intend to lose weight but said he was glad he succeeded."I had gotten kind of chunky," he said. "I was happy to lose the weight."

As Joel neared his 70th birthday in May 2019, he remarked how his appearance had changed with time."This is a Peter Pan kinda job. You start out, and you're young, and you're rockin' and rollin', and that's what you do all your life. You become a little myopic about how old you actually are," he told Rolling Stone.

"I see pictures of myself at the Garden recently, and I go, 'That don't look right.' I got old, I lost my hair. I was never a matinee idol to begin with, and there I am onstage still doing the same job I was doing when I was 16."

Joel noted that it would be "ridiculous" to try to change his appearance like other celebrities."I've always been a schlubby-looking guy, and I ain't about to change," he said. "Plastic surgery, wigs, I don't know. It has nothing to do with music. It's all about an image and look. I am 70 years old. I've never hidden my age, so why should I start now?"

In its piece, the Globe carefully selected an unflattering photo of Joel from a recent show as evidence of its point. The picture shows him leaning forward, so his jacket and arm make him appear larger. However, several photos on his Instagram account from the same show prove the claims are untrue. Images featuring Joel since then indicate his weight has not changed considerably from last year.