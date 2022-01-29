Billie Eilish Has Disappointing Update for Fans Ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” 2022 tour has already hit a few snags. Her team announced this week that several stops on the tour had had to be postponed, including the Feb. 15 and 16 shows in Montreal and Toronto “due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution.” They assured fans that the dates will be rescheduled and that the original tickets will be honored at the future date, thanking them for understanding and urging them to stay safe.

Not only that but Eilish’s April 3 show in Phoenix, has been postponed to April 4 “due to the new date for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. All tickets will remain valid for the new show date and we hope everyone can make it.” They also announced that due to scheduling conflicts, Willow Smith would not be available to perform on the first four dates of the tour and had been replaced by Dora Jar for those stops. The tour kicks off on Feb. 3.

https://twitter.com/billieeilish/status/1486072462739574787?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Eilish is using this tour as a follow-up for a massive year in 2021, releasing her second album last summer. Titled Happier Than Ever, the young musician seemed to transform herself, revealing blonde hair and dropping her baggy clothes for a string of high-profile interviews and appearances. She also starred in a concert film on Disney+ around the same time and pulled double duty as both host and musical guest on .

Eilish was also one of four individuals chosen to be co-chairs of the Met Gala alongside Timothee Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka. Eilish is the youngest Met Gala co-chair in the event’s history. Back in May, when it was originally reported that Eilish was chosen to be a co-chair, Vogue issued a statement. The publication shared that they chose the singer due to her “willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress.”