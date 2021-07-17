Billie Eilish Addresses Her Shame Over Past Racial Slurs Revealed in Resurfaced Video

✖

Billie Eilish addresses her embarrassment over some of her past videos where she was seen using racial slurs. She opens up about the shame she feels over her regretful choice of words for Vogue Australia. "It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the "Bad Guy" singer said of the incident. "The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"

"Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?" she continued. "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing," she admitted. The 19-year-old singer shares that she thinks it's strange how her childhood stardom has created an online archive of some of her more embarrassing moments. "The weirdest thing is how nothing ever goes away once it's on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I think about it constantly.

Her comments come after an old video resurfaced of the star saying a racial slur, which has upset a. large number of her fans. In her apology, she told her followers she was "appalled and embarrassed" of her young teenage behavior. "There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed the word for the song that at the time I didn't know it was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community," she wrote on Instagram. "I am appalled and embarrassed I want to barf that I ever mouth belong to that word."

"This song was the only time I've ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone and my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing ￼excuses the fact that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."