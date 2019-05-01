Billboard Music Awards 2019: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards take place on May 1 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with the show set to kick off on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 7 p.m. Central Time.

If you don’t have NBC on your television, you can watch the show via NBC’s online live stream or on the NBC app if you have television log-in credentials. A pre-show, BBMAs Red Carpet Live, will stream on Twitter from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. ET ahead of the awards.

The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who also hosted last year’s awards. Mariah Carey will receive the Icon Award, which has previously been given to stars including Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson and Cher.

Top all-genre nominees include Cardi B, who scored a whopping 21 nominations, Post Malone and Drake, who each have 17 and Travis Scott, who has 12. The Billboard Awards celebrate an act’s success on the Billboard charts, so if you’ve been paying attention over the past year, it’s not difficult to predict who might be taking home a trophy.

There are 56 total categories of awards that cover multiple genres, with the winners determined by “key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound,” according to the awards’ website.

In addition to awards, there will also be several performances during the evening. One highly-anticipated performance will take place during the show’s opening segment, with Taylor Swift and Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie teaming up for their new duet, “ME!” in the song’s first public performance.

The full list of performers include Swift and Urie, Ariana Grande, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Halsey, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Madonna and Maluma, Jonas Brothers, BTS and Halsey, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At the Disco, Khalid and Lauren Daigle.

Presenting awards will be Asher Angel, Becky G, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, Cobie Smulders, Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, David Guetta, Erin and Sara Foster, Eva Longoria, Florida Georgia Line, Jennifer Hudson, Jesse Spencer, Julia Michaels, Julianne Hough, Kane Brown, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, Ralph Macchio, Rob Gronkowski, Ross Lynch and Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan, Terry Crews and William Zabka.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury