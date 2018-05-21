Billboard Music Awards 2018: Twitter Throws Shade at Justin Timberlake After Janet Jackson Performance

Janet Jackson made her triumphant return on Sunday as she performed on television for the first time in nine years at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

While fans enjoyed cheering her on, others were hoping she’d make some sort of mention towards Justin Timberlake over the infamous Super Bowl halftime show incident in 2004.

“Janet Jackson deserves more than to have her career be tarnished by Justin Timberlake and horrendous sexism. This award and that standing ovation prove how vital she was to the music industry before they brushed her aside because she upset their fragility,” a fan tweeted as Jackson accepted the Billboard Icon award.

“It’s 2018 where Janet Jackson is getting Icon Awards and making a comeback. Also in 2018 Justin Timberlake is cancelling tour dates due to poor ticket sales. 2018 is great!” one fan joked.

Timberlake claimed in a recent interview that the two had “absolutely” made peace ever since the infamous “Nipple gate.” There was some speculation leading into the Super Bowl earlier this year that Jackson could make a surprise return as Timberlake was booked to be the perform during halftime. However, she put out a statement in advance shutting down the rumor.

Sunday’s Billboard Awards turned out to be an eventful evening, headlined by Jackson’s return. One of the other big moments turned out to be host Kelly Clarkson opening the show with a tearful tribute to the victims of the Santa Fe school shooting that took place on Friday.

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School,” Clarkson said. “I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heart break over this past year and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for absolutely no reason at all. Tonight, they wanted me… Obviously, we want to pray for the victims and their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence.”

She continued, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously. So, why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening because it’s horrible. And mommies and daddies should be able to send their children to school, to church, to the movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without the fear.”

“So we need to do better. People are failing our children,” Clarkson continued. “We’re failing our communities. We’re failing their families.”