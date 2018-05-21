Billboard Music Awards 2018: John Legend’s ‘Fierce’ Jacket Has Internet Buzzing

While John Legend performed his new single “A Good Night” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the singer’s unique white jacket had the Internet buzzing.

Legend performed the new song, which features BloodPop, in an all-white outfit, along with a jacket featuring gold zippers and a bejewelled design on the shoulders and sleeves. It made him stand out among his young dancers, who also wore all-white outfits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“John Legend is killing it with that song and that fierce jacket,” one fan wrote.

John Legend is killing it with that song and that fierce jacket! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/z4j5obwMSI — Kirsten Valkingburg (@KirstenValk) May 21, 2018

“Is it weird that seeing John Legend in a leather jacket reminds me of a nerd trying on a T-birds jacket in Grease,” another viewer wrote.

Is it weird that seeing John Legend in a leather jacket reminds me of a nerd trying on a T-birds jacket in Grease #BBMAs — Bitchness Monster (@LeBitchness) May 21, 2018

“John Legend is so lucky, he gets to be married to Chrissy Teigen AND wear bedazzled jackets what a life,” added another.

John Legend is so lucky, he gets to be married to Chrissy Teigen AND wear bedazzled jackets what a life — Darth Bader Ginsburg (@heyitsurban) May 21, 2018

“John Legend, ya looking fetched in that white jacket sir,” one viewer added.

John Legend, ya looking fetched in that white jacket sir 🤤 — Claire (@clairekely) May 21, 2018

There was one fan who did not care for it though.

I love John Legend but that jacket is a hard pass from me #BBMAs2018 pic.twitter.com/74nHNWefSl — J (@cocosadiemom) May 21, 2018

Legend was not nominated for an award, but he does have two Billboard Music Awards at home, both from 2015. That year, he won Top Radio Song and Top Streaming Song (Audio) for “All Of Me.” He was also nominated for the 2015 Top R&B Artist.

Legend released “A Good Night” in April. The video for the song, shot using a Google Pixel 2, has over 3.9 million views on YouTube.

During the red carpet for the awards, Legend told E! News where the name of his newborn son Miles Theodore Stephens comes from.

“Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens,” Legend explained. “When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.’”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images