Billboard Music Awards 2018: Camila Cabello Sizzles With Steamy Performance

Camila Cabello gave one of the best performances of the evening Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, performing alongside Pharrell to her hit single “Havana” and a duet of her new song “Sangria Wine.”

The performance came just before Cabello was award the Billboard Achievement Award, beating out Cardi B, Drake, Sam Hunt and Ed Sheeran.

this is EVERYTHING. if you don’t appreciate Camila Cabello’s talent after this….. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/0N2y1ssENV — emma🍷🧤 (@sangriavvines) May 21, 2018

The song, along with her skin-tight black outfit and dance moves, drew up plenty of reactions from social media.

Camila Cabello is a Got damn super star. Period. This is not up for debate #BBMAs — UnProblematic ™ (@SuchAChicagoKid) May 21, 2018

“Camila Cabello is a Got damn super star. Period. This is not up for debate,” a fan wrote.

I’m still not over Camila Cabello performance, she’s a vocalist, a performer, she’s a star and she did that pic.twitter.com/9ZeApiPjav — CHRISS 🍷 (@cabellosfenty) May 21, 2018

“I’m still not over Camila Cabello performance, she’s a vocalist, a performer, she’s a star and she did that,” wrote another.

It seems safe to say Camila Cabello’s decision to leave Fifth Harmony worked out quite well for her. — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) May 21, 2018

“It seems safe to say Camila Cabello’s decision to leave Fifth Harmony worked out quite well for her,” one Twitter user joked.

Camila Cabello a Superstar. That was a dope performance. #BBMAs — Louie G (@Louiegeezy) May 21, 2018

“Camila Cabello a Superstar. That was a dope performance,” a viewer wrote.

Camila Cabello KILLED IT as she performed her number one single “Havana”!!!! pic.twitter.com/hoFK3GvoB4 — Shady Music Polls (@TheShadyPolls) May 21, 2018

“Camila Cabello KILLED IT as she performed her number one single ‘Havana’ !!!!” a fan shouted.

Camila Cabello is all kinds amazing (and “Sangria Wine” is helluva earworm). #BBMAs — Arjan Timmermans (@arjanwrites) May 21, 2018

“Camila Cabello is all kinds amazing (and “Sangria Wine” is helluva earworm),” another user wrote.

Cabello admitted winning the achievement award was a huge personal victory for her.

“This is a really big deal for me because a year ago I actually performed on the Billboard Awards for the first time as a solo artist. And I was a nervous wreck, I remember I was going to the stage and I was like [grabs her heart as if she’s having a heart attack],” she said of her win.

“This is a really special moment for me because it’s been a year now of me just embarking on this journey. I want to thank my fans for sticking by me.”