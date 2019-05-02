Billboard Awards: Taylor Swift Performed ‘Me’ With Brendon Urie, and Fans Can’t Handle It

Taylor Swift made her triumphant return to the stage of a live awards show and fans went wild during the fun performance.

The pop icon opens the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the first live performance of her new single “ME!” feat. Panic! At the Disco frontman, Brendon Urie.

The performance opened with a marching band before revealing the singer with a colorful outfit, joined by legions of dancers in colorful pastel outfits, much like the music video for the single.

She was joined onstage by Urie, who “flew” into the stage, a similar entrance to that of the music video.

Fans were delighted by the television premiere of the single, complimenting Swift’s skills and eager to hear more of her new era.

Wow taylor swift looks stunning #BBMAs — 🤞 (@teajuicecoffee) May 2, 2019

“taylor is so pretty i can’t wait to see her again [oh my God],” one fan wrote.

“THEY SOUND SO GOODYTYTH,” another fan wrote of the performance.

“i walked in right when taylor was performing omg my mind,” a third user commented.

Swift premiered the first single off her upcoming new album Friday, after teasing fans with cryptic notes on her social media. After its release, the “ME!” music video quickly broke viewership records on YouTube, as well as streaming records on Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Ahead of the opening performance Swift teased her return to the stage to Entertainment Weekly, promising the same colorful fun as the epic music video.

“Well basically it’s a fun explosion of glitter, pastel colors, and people flying through the air,” Swift said. “It’s pretty much carrying out the landscape of the music video into the MGM Grand Las Vegas.”

Swift is known for adding Easter eggs and clues related to future projects on every performance and video, and while she is keeping the lid on an album title and release date, she did say fans should keep their eyes on every little detail.

“Absolutely — always keep an eye out,” Swift told the outlet.

“This new Taylor Swift song is a bop and damnit (sic) she’s likable again,” one user commented on Twitter.

“But I am loving Taylor Swift’s umbrella chair floating in the air!!” another fan wrote of the performance.

The Billboard Music Awards are being broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Other performers for the show include Ariana Grande, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Halsey, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Madonna and Maluma, Jonas Brothers, BTS and Halsey, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At the Disco, Khalid and Lauren Daigle.

Mariah Carey is set to receive the Icon Award, and also perform during the event.