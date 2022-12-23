Big Scarr Dead: Cause of Death Revealed

It was revealed that Memphis rapper Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, died from an overdose of prescription pain medication. Big Scarr's uncle, Arthur Woods, told TMZ the rapper overdosed on prescription medication at his girlfriend's house in Memphis on Dec. 22. The outlet reports that Woods didn't know when his nephew received the medicine but said Scarr had suffered several traumatic events, including being shot and suffering a car accident injury. Scarr got his stage name from the same car accident he had at 16. He was left with a large scar on his body after being thrown through a windshield. As a result of the 2020 shooting, the rapper was struck by a bullet that traveled up his spine and needed appendectomy surgery.

The uncle also told TMZ that Scarr also struggled with depression, citing his grandmother's death as one of the reasons. The up-and-coming musician, who was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, was first reported dead by The Shaderoom Thursday evening, with rapper Gucci Mane later confirming Scarr's tragic passing on social media. He was 22. Gucci Mane confirmed the musician's passing on Instagram late Thursday night by sharing a gallery of images of Scarr. He captioned the post, "This hurt," adding a crying emoji, before continuing, "'m a miss you [Big Scar]." Scarr, born on Apr. 7, 2000, grew up in South Memphis' Magnolia community. His rap career began in 2019 when he released "Make a Play," which received over 50,000 views on YouTube in one week. A few months later, Scarr made his commercial debut on Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, the new compilation album from the New 1017.

It was followed by a mixtape titled Big Grim Reaper, which included tracks like "SolcyBoyz 2" and "Poppin" and appearances from Gucci, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and producer Tay Keith. It reached No. 25 on Billboard's Hot 200 album chart and No. 1 on Rolling Stone's Breakthrough 25 Chart. The deluxe edition of the album arrived in 2022. According to Scarr's most recent Instagram post, he planned to tour next year. His peers in the rap industry have paid tribute to the rapper online. Renni Rucci commented "D- Scarr," alongside an emoji, while Jamaican-American podcaster and YouTuber DJ Akademiks wrote "RP Bigg Scarr." Scarr's passing comes after two other rappers died in Memphis. Young Dolph was killed at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, and Snootie Wild was fatally shot in February.