Beyoncé Fans Enjoy New Liberating Song as Icon Dishes Details on New Album

Days after releasing her newest single "Break My Soul" from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé released the cover art for the album, which is slated for release on July 29. The Queen Bey sits atop of silver horse donned in a revealing silver bikini of sorts staring straight into the camera. In an Instagram post, Beyoncé shares some behind-the-scenes secrets about what triggered her to create a new work of art. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," the caption reads in part. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

She continued: "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

The cover art pays homage to the Renaissance painting of Lady Godiva, as well as Bianca Jagger's grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977. Unlike previous works featuring a mixture of uptempo tracks and ballads, the new album is expected to be filled with nothing but dance tracks. Fans have been playing the recently released single on repeat since its release. And now, the cover artwork has more gushing about the icon.