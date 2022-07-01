Beyoncé Fans Enjoy New Liberating Song as Icon Dishes Details on New Album
Days after releasing her newest single "Break My Soul" from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé released the cover art for the album, which is slated for release on July 29. The Queen Bey sits atop of silver horse donned in a revealing silver bikini of sorts staring straight into the camera. In an Instagram post, Beyoncé shares some behind-the-scenes secrets about what triggered her to create a new work of art. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," the caption reads in part. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."
She continued: "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."
The cover art pays homage to the Renaissance painting of Lady Godiva, as well as Bianca Jagger's grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977. Unlike previous works featuring a mixture of uptempo tracks and ballads, the new album is expected to be filled with nothing but dance tracks. Fans have been playing the recently released single on repeat since its release. And now, the cover artwork has more gushing about the icon.
Beyoncé knew we needed ‘Break My Soul’. Her timing is impeccable.— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) June 29, 2022
By now, the world has been dealing with a pandemic for over 2 years, coupled with a controversial political climate. The song is a good escape from our troubles.
I listened to Break My Soul for my entire hour workout lol
Beyoncé always gets the job done ✅— Chey (@chysimmons) June 30, 2022
Now that the artwork is here and we have the song, what woman doesn't want to look her best self as Beyoncé? The artwork is surely motivation in itself. Thanks to the uptempo beat of the song, and inspirational lyrics, it's an easy song to workout to.
LISTEN… Beyoncé Break my Soul is my favorite song right now that shit SLAPS!— Melnvrlse (@Melnvrlse) June 29, 2022
Beyoncé has countless hits. But this latest single definitely hits differently.
I’m so happy seeing people enjoying themselves because this is exactly what Beyonce wanted with Break My Soul https://t.co/FVFsufjLR9— Tulipfever (@Tulipfever1) June 26, 2022
Fans have been posting dance challenge videos and videos of them breaking out into a sweat via their workouts. As she stated in the Instagram post, it was her goal to create a feel-good song.
Beyonce looking stupid fine in that Renaissance artwork jesus— solid (@1OOit) July 1, 2022
The singer is striking in the artwork. She doesn't look a day over 21.
When BEYONCÉ unveils the RENAISSANCE ARTWORK & ALBUM PACKAGING..... pic.twitter.com/Xw6qMCFXJX— Niel (@Niell_Standard) June 29, 2022
Within 10 days, Beyoncé announced a new album, released a single, and album cover art. Only she could deliver such within a short time frame. That's icon status.