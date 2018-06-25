BET Awards 2018: Host Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute to XXXTentacion With Powerful Speech

Following a very brief in memoriam segment during the 2018 BET Awards, host Jamie Foxx delivered a powerful speech on violence in a tribute to rapper XXXTentacion, who was murdered in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday.

Foxx told the audience they should not get “too used” to young people getting killed.

“We can’t get too used to these types of things. I think we’re too used to young people being killed,” the actor said. “It’s like we don’t even trip any more. We gotta adjust our satellite just a bit.”

Foxx said he did not want to sound like an “old dude,” but repeated that we should not be “too used” to what is going on right now. “And that’s just the truth.”

“If you can in your music, if you can in your entertainment, try to sneak a message in there,” Foxx continued. “I know I sound really old right now, but at what cost of young moms, fathers, sisters who’ve lost loved ones… We just gotta pay attention to them.”

Foxx recalled being in Las Vegas when Tupac Shakur was killed and in Los Angeles when Biggie Smalls was killed.

“It seems senseless… I’m not saying that we can stop everything, but we gotta figure something out. We gotta figure something out.”

Foxx then introduced Snoop Dogg, an artist who has overcome his share of problems with law enforcement to become a rap superstar for more than two decades.

Foxx’s emotional speech was not the only tribute to XXXTentacion on the night. Meek Mill also wore a sweatshirt with the “Look At Me!” rapper’s image during his performance of “Stay Woke.”

Fans at home were pleased with the tributes to XXXTentacion, especially Foxx’s speech.

“Damn i just got a sad af when they brung up [XXXTentacion] still cant believe it [BET Awards],” one fan wrote.

One fan thanked BET for paying tribute to XXXTentacion, despite his personal controversial past.

Another fan thanked Foxx for “saying what needed to be said.”

XXXTentacion was killed on Monday at the age of just 20 years old. Police have arrested one man in connection with the murder, and are looking for two other suspects.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET