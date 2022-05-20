Roberta Flack's Godson and Fellow Singer/Songwriter Dies at 58

✖

Bernard Wright, a popular funk and jazz singer, has died at the age of 58. The cause of death is unknown. The news of his passing was confirmed by fellow musician, William S. Patterson, in a Facebook post. "On behalf of the family of Bernard Wright (Nard), We are saddened to announce that yesterday [Thursday, May 19]. Bernard has been called home to the Most High," the statement reads in part. "Many thanks for everyone's support, encouragement, and prayers for Nard throughout the years. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. Our hearts are heavy and our faith is strong. To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord! LOVE! Rest In Power, Nard."

Wright is one of the most sampled artists from his genre of the 1980s. He was known affectionately by friends and colleagues as "Nard." Wright was born in Jamaica, Queens. He released his debut album under the same moniker, before its re-release in 2001. Wright released two additional albums, 1983's Funky Beat and 1985's Mr. Wright. The latter featured his hit single, "Who Do You Love." The visual to "Who Do You Love" became the title sequence of Video Music Box.

Many big named artists in hip hop and R&B have sampled Wright's music/ some of the big names include hip-hop acts such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and LL Cool J. Outside of his own music, Wright also appeared on recordings by Doug E. Fresh, Cameo, Bobby Brown, and Miles Davis.

Accordion to VIBE Magazine, Wright is the godson of R&B/soul legend Roberta Flack. A fellow singer and songwriter, Flack is known for her No. 1 singles "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," and "Killing Me Softly with His Song," the latter of which was sampled by The Fugees. She also had the hits "The Closer I Get to You," and performed many duets with the late R&B Soul singer, Donny Hathaway.

