Beloved Singer Dies After Multiple Heart Attacks: Félix Cumbé Was 60

Haitian merengue and bachata singer Félix Cumbé, who became a beloved figure in Dominican music with songs like El Gatico” and “Félix Cumbé,” has died. The singer and songwriter, real name Critz Sterlin, was reportedly hospitalized in Dominican Republic for several days before passing away on Tuesday, Feb. 11 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, according to The Haitian Times. He was 60.

Cumbé left a lasting mark on the music scenes in both Haiti and Dominican Republic, and was known for blending the musical traditions of both countries throughout his 40-year career. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 1964, Cumbé relocated to Dominican Republic, where he spent the majority of his life living undocumented, when he was just 13. After settling with his sister in Haina, and while taking on odd jobs to survive, Cumbé immersed himself in the music of Dominican Republic picked up the guitar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After gaining attention with his performances in local clubs, Cumbé got his big break in 1980 when he joined Aníbal Bravo’s merengue orchestra, kickstarting his career. Over the next several decades, Cumbé would go on to establish himself as one of the essential voices of the merengue genre.

Over the course of his career, he released eight albums – Juanita la Cafetera (1987), Fiesta Party (1992), La Fugadora (1995), Eso Si Ta’ Duro (1997), Bachateando (1999), Rompe Corazones (1999), El Inmigrante (2002), and Eso Da Pa’ To’ (2002) – and collaborated with top merengue artists like Fernando Villalona. He also worked with the Superstars d’Haïti band and Tabou Combo guitarist Jean-Claude Jean.

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes. On Facebook, Dominican musician Manuel Peralta said Cumbé “kept his humility, simplicity and solidarity with all of us who were his friends” despite his fame. Cornelio Peña said that through his “great talent and contribution to the Dominican culture you became one of the greats of world music thank you maestro for leaving us your legacy.”

In recent years, Cumbé suffered numerous health issues. In May 2024, he suffered a stroke. Cumbé reportedly hadn’t fully recovered from the stroke when he began experiencing “health complications” in the days leading up to his passing. He was laid to rest at Dominican Republic’s Jardín Memorial cemetery on Feb. 13.