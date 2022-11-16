Bella Poarch Gets 3 New Funko Collectibles During Pop!apalooza (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko is doubling down on its partnership with Bella Poarch. PopCulture.com can reveal that the lifestyle brand, known for its iconic Pop! figures, is releasing three new figurines of Poarch. The pop singer — who is the third-most-followed TikTok personality and boasts the platform's most-liked video — already has two Pop! figures to her name, and this new set takes things to a whole new level.

As part of the music-themed Pop!apalooza event, Funko is revealing new Poarch products in the Vinyl Gold 5", Pop! Albums, Pop! Rocks lines. This trio is inspired by Poarch's massively popular music video for "Build a Babe" (also known as "Build a B—"), which currently boasts more than 427 million views on YouTube. Continue on to see the new collectibles.

Vinyl Gold 5": Bella Poarch (MSRP: $12):

Product description: Celebrate the record-breaking debut of an internet sensation. Funko GOLD Bella Poarch sports the cover art outfit of her first music video, "Build a Babe." GOLD is the perfect way to commemorate some of your favorite, iconic music artists in your collection, and each figure comes in a sleek, display-ready box that is easy to stack with other GOLD collectibles. Who will this artist collaborate with in your Pop! Rocks collection? Vinyl figure is 5-inches tall.

Pop! Albums: Bella Poarch (MSRP: $25):

Product description: Celebrate the record-breaking debut of an internet sensation with the Pop! Album Bella Poarch. Pop! Bella Poarch stands in front of the artwork for her first single. This unique collectible comes prepackaged in a protective case that can be hung on a wall or displayed in your collection. The Pop! inside is secured to the case to keep your display looking pristine. Who will this artist collaborate with in your music collection? Vinyl figure is approximately 4.3-inches tall. Approximate dimensions of the protective case: 8.75" W x 8.75" H x 3.5" D.

Pop! Rocks: Bella Poarch (MSRP: $12):

Product description: Celebrate the record-breaking debut of an internet sensation. Pop! Bella Poarch sports her patchwork outfit from her first music video, "Build a Babe." Who will this artist collaborate with in your Pop! Rocks collection? Vinyl figure is approximately 3.55-inches tall.

