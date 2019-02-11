Bebe Rexha Drops F-Bomb on Audience For Lack of Enthusiasm to Song ‘Meant to Be’ During Pre-Grammy Awards Event

Bebe Rexha scored a big hit with “Meant to Be” last year, but it was not a big enough success to get music industry executives to sing along to it during a pre-Grammys Awards event last week in Los Angeles, inspiring Rexha to go on an expletive-laced tirade.

During Spotify’s pre-Grammys concert at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, the 29-year-old was booed when she stopped her band from playing the song when she realized no one was singing along.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This song was No. 1 for 50 f—ing weeks,” Rexha said, reports the Associated Press. “I work too f—ing hard for this s—, OK?”

Disgraceful… cussing out your fans for not singing along to your awful song. Bebe Rexha is a mockery to country music pic.twitter.com/S0TUXgiv8D — Real Country Revival (@endpopcountry) February 9, 2019

Rexha then noticed her mother was watching and telling her to calm down. “My mom is like ‘please calm down.’ I love you mom. I’m calming down,” she said.

That did not stop Rexha though, as she continued, “I worked too hard for this moment. I’m from Staten Island, New York, and I’m standing on this stage right here. You’re going to sing the f—ing words if you know the f—ing song.”

Rexha started “Meant to Be” over again. This time, the crowd joined in.

Although the incident happened at an exclusive event, video surfaced on social media. It has been viewed more than 2,800 times.

“Disgraceful… cussing out your fans for not singing along to your awful song. Bebe Rexha is a mockery to country music,” one user wrote.

“So disappointing but I’m not surprised. I liked her attitude before she did a country song. I should say wannabe country song. But she’s taken that attitude that I liked way too far,” another added.

“She thought country fans loved her because she once sang along with a duet that pretends to be country and fans love them,” another Twitter user wrote. “Hopefully they’ll all go away.”

“Meant To Be” set the record with 50 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and reached No. 2 on the Hot 100. The song, a collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, was nominated for Best Country Duo/GRoup Performance. The song lost to Dan + Shay’s “Tequila.”

Rexha found her first success in the music industry as a songwriter, notably co-writing Eminem and Rihanna’s Grammy-winning “The Monster.” She released her debut solo album Expectations in June 2018.

Rexha was also nominated for Best New Artist. The other Best New Artist nominees are Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price and Jorja Smith.

The Grammys kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images