Bad Bunny Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bad Bunny tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's American Music Awards, forcing him to sit out hs planned performance. The Puerto Rican musician, 26, was originally planned to perform with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet "Dákiti," but never appeared on stage, opting instead for video calls to accept and present awards.

Monday, his team confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that the reason for the change in plans was due to a positive COVID test ahead of the show. "Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his No. 1 global hit 'Dákiti' with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation," read the statement. The artist's reps added that, as of Monday morning, he is "feeling okay [and] isn't showing major symptoms," and they added that they are "praying it remains that way."

Bad Bunny seemed in high spirits as he presented the award for favorite female Latin artist from his home in Los Angeles and picked up the favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album awards for YHLQMDLG. He was also nominated for favorite Latin song for "Vette" and also for favorite Latin album for Las Que No Iban a Salir. "To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you," he said as he accepted his award. "Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much."

Bad Bunny has been a trailblazer for Latin music, openly confronting gender stereotypes. "It honestly feels good because I'm using my impact for something positive," he said of his impact on the music world last month to E! News. "To lead so many people just by the way I live, by being myself... to motivate people to be free and liberated to be themselves, it feels good. Any time you can make someone feel good, it's the best thing. It's infectious, and that's how you end up feeling good yourself."

He added that he hopes people can follow him in doing things "with your heart" and be themselves. "You should do things that evoke a feeling, so you can leave your mark no matter what," Bad Bunny continued. It should move you, and with that attitude, you're going to leave a mark. I always do things from the heart, with intention and with passion. And I think that's how I will continue to make my mark."