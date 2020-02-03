Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Strikes a Pose With Bad Bunny After Halftime

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were joined by several special guests during their Super Bowl performance including Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez’s daughter, Emme. After the performance, Bad Bunny used Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from the evening, kicking things off with a photo of himself and Lopez, backed by the feathered cape Lopez wore during her performance. The cape featured the American flag on one half and the Puerto Rican flag on the other.

Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican and Lopez was born in the United States to Puerto Rican parents. The slideshow also a featured a photo of Bad Bunny with Lopez and J Balvin and several shots of Bad Bunny on stage with Shakira, who he joined to sing “I Like It.”

“#LatinoGang en el #SuperBowl,” he wrote.

Shakira kicked off the halftime show with a medley of her songs including “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “Chantaje” and “Hips Don’t Lie” before Lopez took the stage to perform a medley including “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” and “On the Floor.” Shakira got an assist from Bad Bunny on her cover of Cardi B’s “I Like That” and a snippet of “Callaita,” while J Balvin arrived to sing a mashup of “Mi Gente” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” with Lopez.

Emme joined her mom for a quick snippet of “Born in the USA” and Lopez’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” and the performance concluded with Shakira returning for “Let’s Get Loud” and Shakira’s own hit “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

“It’s such a huge platform and you think, ‘OK, what is it that I want to do?’” Lopez told reporters before the Super Bowl, via the Washington Post. “And to tell you the truth, you know, when I think about sports … and music, those are the two things that really, really bring people together. So, for me, it’s an opportunity to really bring people together in a moment of celebration, in joy, love, in unity and happiness. That’s what I feel that we’re going to provide. It really is about love and unity and celebrating the potential in every single person that’s inside of each one of us for all the beautiful things we are.”

“I’m a woman, I’m Latin and I’m American and I’m proud of all of those things,” she added. “If you’re going to describe me, I guess, that’s what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people. There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, ‘Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.’”

