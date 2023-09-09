Bad Bunny Leaves Little to the Imagination in Nude Selfie

Bad Bunny shared a whole lot of himself on social media recently, though people needed to edit the actual photo to reach that point. According to TMZ, the Puerto Rican superstar let "the hedges run wild" with a semi-nude selfie while in the shower.

The rapper was recently on vacation and sharing his adventures via social media, not giving away the tropical locale but showing the experience. We've seen snapshots of a shirtless Bad Bunny working out, another shirtless Bad Bunny playing baseball, and a short clip that seems to feature rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner. Bad Bunny even adds fuel by referring to her as "mami."

Bad Bunny via Instagram. 🏋️ pic.twitter.com/EOmgV2Xem6 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) August 27, 2023

The one snap sent the internet into a bit of a tizzy when it first dropped. The nude selfie is dark and silhouetted, teasing the situation below the belt but only showing enough that won't get flagged by Instagram.

If anybody is shocked that Bad Bunny is ripped and showcasing some incredible athleticism, go back and watch his numerous WWE appearances. Not only does he make it look like he's been in the ring forever, he's got the fans on his side. His presence at the May Backlash event in Puerto Rico solidified his status, at least with the wrestling fans.

It has been a bit of a rocky year for Bad Bunny to this point. While his career is thriving, his personal life is blooming and he's branching out into other lanes of media, he has also been hit with a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández filed a $40 million lawsuit against the rapper due to him using a recording of her voice in several songs. "Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the 'Bad Bunny, baby,'" her lawsuit claims. "This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."

It isn't stopping any of Bad Bunny's momentum. We'll just have to keep an eye out for the next updates on the case.