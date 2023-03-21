Bad Bunny's Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him for $40 Million

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend is suing the "Tití Me Preguntó" artist over his use of a recording of her voice in multiple songs. The artist's ex, Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, filed a $40 million lawsuit in a Puerto Rican court earlier this month, reports Puerto Rican news outlet NotiCel and The Guardian, claiming that the Grammy-winning musician used a recording of her saying "Bad Bunny, baby," in at least two songs without permission.

De La Cruz's lawsuit claims her "distinguishable voice" was used in songs including 2016's "Pa Ti" and 2022's "Dos Mil 16" as well as in promotional material, concerts and on music platforms. "Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz's social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the 'Bad Bunny, baby,'" the lawsuit claims. "This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."

De La Cruz and Bad Bunny (real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio) started dating in 2011, and during their relationship, De La Cruz alleges that he asked her to record herself saying, "Bad Bunny, baby," for him to use in his music. In 2016, the two split, and despite a brief reconciliation in 2017, went their separate ways for good soon after. In May 2022, De La Cruz claims a representative for her ex offered her $2,000 for the rights to her "Bad Bunny, baby" recording, but that she turned them down.

She then was allegedly contacted by Bad Bunny's label, Rimas Music, who once again offered to buy the rights to her recording for her song "Dos Mil 16." Despite never authorizing the use of her recording, De La Cruz claims it was used anyways without her permission. "Since De La Cruz made it clear that she did not consent to its use, its publication constituted an act of gross negligence, bad faith, and, worse still, an attack on their privacy, morals, and dignity since all parties had and still have knowledge of these facts and even so decided to be reckless and break the law," a Pitchfork translation of the lawsuit claims. "Likewise, the publication of the song 'Dos Mil 16' without the consent of Carliz was carried out intentionally, in bad faith and for profit."