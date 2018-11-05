Axl Rose Goes off About Donald Trump in Guns N’ Roses Twitter Rant

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose called President Donald Trump’s campaign “s–bags” and said they are using loopholes to use their music, even though the group does not not agree with the president’s politics.

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” the “Sweet Child O’ Mine” singer tweeted on Sunday. “Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent.”

Rose then added, “Can u say s–bags?!” with a poop emoji.

The 56-year-old said he likes the “irony of Trump supporters listening” to songs by artists who do not agree with their politics, but “I don’t imagine a lot of ’em really get that or care.”

Rose was not done yet. A few hours later, he said anyone can enjoy Guns N’ Roses’ music, but his personal belief is that “the Trump administration along w/the majority of Republicans in Congress n’ their donors that support him 4 their own agendas r doing r nation a disservice.”

“We have an individual in the WH that will say n’ do anything w/no regard for truth, ethics, morals or empathy of any kind, who says what’s real is fake n’ what’s fake is real…Who will stop at nothing 4 power feeding off the anger n’ resentment he sows 24/7 while constantly whining how whatever doesn’t go his way is unfair,” the singer wrote.

He continued, “Most of us in America have never experienced anything this obscene at this level in r lifetimes n’ if we as a country don’t wake up n’ put an end 2 this nonsense now it’s something we definitely will all pay hard 4 as time goes on.”

Several artists have asked the Trump team to stop using their music during his rallies for candidates across the country before Tuesday’s midterms. On Oct. 11, the Prince estate asked Trump to stop using the late musician’s songs after “Purple Rain” was played during a Mississippi event.

A few weeks later, Pharrell Williams’ attorney threatened legal action after he heard “Happy” being used during a rally just hours after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” Williams’ attorney said in a letter to The Hollywood Reporter. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, R.E.M. and members of Queen have all complained about Trump using their music at events since 2016.

Photo credit: Mark Horton/Getty Images