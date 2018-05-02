Avicii’s Family Confirms He Died by Suicide

Swedish DJ Avicii has died by suicide, his family has stated. The statement says that Avicii — real name Tim Bergling — “really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” and that “he could not go on any longer,” as reported by Variety.

“He wanted to find peace,” the statement also adds, before explaining that the DJ “was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

These comments appear to suggest that Avicii may have made the decision to end his own life, though law enforcement officials do not appear to have ruled his death as a suicide at this point. The outlet reports that an official police report is expected in the coming days.

In addition to the comments that seemingly indicate Avicii took his own life, his family collectively said of the 28-year-old, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music,” the statement added.

Speaking directly to Avicii, the family statement goes on to say, “Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you.”

In a previous statement released shortly after Avicii’s death, his family wrote, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the initial statement continued.

Finally, the family stated that they were “grateful for the privacy during this difficult time,” and added, “Our wish is that it continues that way.”

Prior to his passing, Avicii had retired from touring. Back in 2016 he shared the news, writing, “My choices and career have never been driven by material things.”

“Although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” his message concluded.