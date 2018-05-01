Music

Avicii Fans Devastated After Learning He Bled to Death From Self-Inflicted Cuts

After learning that Avicii reportedly died from blood loss after cutting himself, his fans are sharing their devastation on social media.

“I’m too sad about how Avicii died. I understand how overwhelming anxiety can be. There is still a ridiculous stigma around mental health that prevents people talking about it,” wrote one person.

“Lost for words by the way Avicii committed suicide,” commented another.

“The further statements about Avicii’s death is truly heart breaking. RIP to a creative, respected man,” one fan tweeted, as reported by The Sun.

“Broken to learn that Avicii took his own life,” yet another fan wrote. “Shows you can have everything and be unhappy. Everyone should find peace, and suicide should never be an option.”

As has been widely reported, Avicii was found dead in Oman on April 20. Following his passing, Avicii’s family released a statement, saying, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother,” the statement began. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim [Bergling, Avicii’s real name], with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the statement continued.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” the statement added.

It was later revealed that the 28-year-old reportedly died from blood loss after a self-inflicted wound. He is reported to have taken his own life by cutting himself with broken glass.

