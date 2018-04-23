Avicii’s Family Releases Statement Three Days After His Death

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii has released an official statement on the music producer’s death, three days after his passing.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother,” the statement begins. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim [Bergling, Avicii’s real name], with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the statement continues.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” the statement concludes, as reported by Variety.

Notably, the statement does not allude to any specific possible cause of death, as at this time it appears Avicii’s cause of death is unknown, or withheld.

Avicii passed away on Friday, April 20. His publicist confirmed the death in a brief statement to news outlets.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” the statement read.

Prior to his passing, Avicii had retired from touring. Back in 2016 he shared the news, writing, “My choices and career have never been driven by material things.”

“Although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” his message concluded.

Following the news of Avicii’s passing, many of his peers in the music industry took to Twitter to share their shock and sympathy over the loss, with singer Charlie Puth writing, “Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like.

“[Avicii] was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us,” Puth added. “RIP to the very best.”

“Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace,” added former One Direction member Liam Payne.