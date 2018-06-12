Avicii’s Death Certificate Released, Reveals Reference to Islamic Calendar

Nearly two months after his death, the death certificate of Swedish deejay Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, has officially been released.

Two months after the Swedish EDM deejay was found dead while on holiday at the age of 28, officials in Oman have released Avicii’s death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While much of the certificate is blacked out, including his name and date of birth, the certificate lists his date of death as April 8, 1439 on the Hijri, or Islamic calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar as he died in a Muslim country. His religion is listed as Catholic and nationality as Swedish.

The “Wake Me Up” hitmaker was found dead in his hotel room in Oman on April 20, with a statement released from the family shortly after, alluding to suicide.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music…He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” the statement read.

Local authorities quickly ruled out foul play, and reports quickly surfaced claiming that the 28-year-old had used a shard of glass that inflicted a fatal wound and “caused massive bleeding.”

Prior to his passing, Avicii had been open about his struggles, including pancreatitis which was reportedly a result of heavy drinking while on tour, which eventually led to his early retirement in 2016.

News of the electronic dance music superstar’s death rocked social media and the music world, with The Chainsmokers and Halsey paying tribute to the late artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

“His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us. He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways. And simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community,” Andrew Taggart said.

“Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful. And it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues,” Halsey said.

Avicii was laid to rest on in a private Stockholm funeral earlier in June, with only family and friends in attendance.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).