Avicii Album ‘Tim’ to Be Released Posthumously

Late Swedish DJ Avicii will be putting out new music, as it’s been announced that is the album Tim is to be released posthumously.

According to TMZ, the family of Avicii — real name Tim Bergling — has decided to share some of the producer’s final songs with the world.

The outlet notes that the album is currently scheduled to be released on June 6, but that a single titled “SOS” is planned to debut on April 10.

Representatives for the hitmaker shared that when he passed away he had the project nearly finished already, so they felt that he would want it to be made available to his fans.

Avicii died almost one year ago — on April 20, 2018 — after taking his own life. His publicist confirmed the death in a brief statement to news outlets.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” the statement read.

Avicii’s family then released an official statement on his death, expressing their profound sorrow and thanking his fans for all the support.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother,” the statement begins. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim [Bergling, Avicii’s real name], with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the statement continues.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” the statement concluded.

Avicii’s family later issued an open letter that was meant both for fans and for the late DJ himself, which read, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be able to be happy and to do what he loved most – music,” the letter continued. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.”

“He could now not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight,” the letter added.

“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive,” the letter concluded. “We love you, The Family”