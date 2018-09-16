Authorities Focusing on Mac Miller’s Drug Use in Death Investigation

Law enforcement believe Mac Miller died unexpectedly due to an apparent overdose, though the confirmation will come when a toxicology report is released in a few weeks.

However, the rapper’s long history of drug use, including cocaine and opiates is the reason for such speculation.

According to sources who spoke to The Blast, Miller’s assistant told law enforcement about finding the rapper unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home on Friday, Sept. 7.

The outlet writes he got to the rapper’s home Friday morning as usual to get him to wake up, when he found Miller and called 9-1-1.

According to the sources, the assistant spoke with Miller around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and seemed “totally fine.” The assistant reportedly said he found no cause for concern when he spoke to Miller.

During the conversation with law enforcement, the assistant mentioned Miller’s history with alcohol and drug abuse.

Miller had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past, though he was believed to have been steering away from hard drugs at the time of his death.

According to previous reports, investigators only found a small amount of white powder when they searched the home for drug paraphernalia, with sources speculating the home had been cleaned out before police arrived.

Investigators were reportedly informed that the “Ladders” performer was known to take hydrocodone, and also “non-prescription opiates,” the outlet writes. An autopsy was performed a day after his death, though the results of the test were inconclusive on a cause for the 26-year-old’s sudden passing.

Since then, the rapper’s body has been released to his family and a funeral is expected to take place in the next few days. He will reportedly be buried at the Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh.

Ariana Grande, who dated the rapper for two years before they broke up in May, broke her silence Friday on his death.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it,” she wrote. “we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Miller’s fans also honored the rapper at a public vigil at the city’s Blue Slide Park.