Ariana Grande Uses Jim Carrey to Get Real About Depression and Her ‘Headspace’

Ariana Grande found some inspiration in a Jim Carrey quote about depression that she shared with her fans on Instagram Saturday.

Before taking the stage at Coachella Sunday, Grande shared a quip from the Ace Ventura actor.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me,’” the quote reads. “You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest.’ Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you’ve been trying to play.”

“The whole LOML [love of my life] forever,” Grande wrote under the photo with the quote.

Grande also shared close-up photos of Carrey, adding “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

In a third post, she admitted, “My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade.”

The posts came just a few days after Grande opened up about her “headspace” in the days before she kicks off her Sweetener tour after her Coachella performances, notes E! News. The 25-year-old later deleted the posts, but fans caught screenshots of them before the disappeared.

In one post, Grande told a fan she does not think it is really healthy to tour, but seeing fans helps put her at ease.

“Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you,” one fan told Grande.

“Making it is healing,” Grande replied. “Performing it is like reliving it over again and it is hell.”

She also told one fan she was not in the “headspace” to handle Twitter like she used to.

In another tweet, she told a fan she was feeling “empty,” adding, “I wanna have more to say / better energy to give u and rn I don’t have anything.”

In another, the “God Is A Woman” singer added, “It’s hard and I’m trying and my soul is confused and tired and I love [you].”

Last week, Grande told her fans she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by posting her brain scan. The diagnosis came after a whirlwind two years for Grande.

In May 2017, a terrorist attack killed 22 people outside her concert in Manchester, England. In September 2018, her boyfriend ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from a drug overdose at age 26. Grande was also engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson for a few months in 2018 before breaking up in October 2018.

In between this, Grande managed to record two acclaimed albums, Sweetener and thank u, next. She also became the youngest Coachella headliner ever, and used the opportunity to preview her Sweetener tour show.

Despite her misgivings about touring, Grande’s Sweetener tour has her on the road almost non-stop through October. The tour begins on April 25 in Edmonton, Canada and continues through October in Switzerland. She is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza on Aug. 4.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images