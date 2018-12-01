Ariana Grande Makes Reference to Ex Pete Davidson in ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Ariana Grande’s latest music video for “Thank U, Next” is finally out in the world and, of course, touched on the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson.

The video, which paid tribute to iconic romantic comedies and teen dramas Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde and 13 Going On 30, also brought up plenty of the real-life drama the pop star has been dealing with in the past few months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Near the beginning of the video, when she sings about her past lovers, Grande mimics Mean Girls character Regina George and works on a “Thank U, Next” burn book mentioning all of her exes.

When she gets to Davidson’s page in the book, the singer pastes one of their iconic Instagram selfies from the beginning of their relationship. The page shows his name and phrases including “I love u always,” “HUUUUUUUUGE,” and she is seen writing down the phrase “sry I dipped,” likely referencing the end of their relationship.

The video references the split earlier when celebrity guest stars and former Mean Girls cast members parody the moment in the film where they talk about Regina George, this time talking about Grande.

“Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me, and I broke off an engagement,” Stefanie Drummond says as her Mean Girls character.

Later, during the video’s ode to Legally Blonde, the scene shows the moment the delivery guy comes into the hair salon to woo Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) and instead of UPS, the tag on his uniform says “BDE”, slang for “Big D—k Energy” which she would constantly say about Davidson while they were together.

The video featured many celebrity guest appearances, including from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kris Jenner, Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies and many others.

Davidson and Grande announced the end of their engagement in mid-October, ending a whirlwind romance that started around May. At the time, sources told press that Grande’s ex boyfriend Mac Miller’s death was the “breaking” point of their romance and that after that Grande could not feel “fully invested” in the relationship.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” the singer said shortly after the split news broke in an conversation with fans. “When it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful.”