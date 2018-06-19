Ariana Grande Defends New Song About Fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande defended her new song about fiance Pete Davidson on Twitter, even though her fans have yet to hear the full track.

On Sunday, Grande posted a preview clip of a new song to count down the days until her new album, Sweetener, is available for preorder. The only image in the video is the time, 12:04 a.m.

A short time after it was posted, a fan asked what song the preview was from. She said it was taken from an interlude about Davidson simply titled “Pete.”

the one from today isss from an interlude ab pete — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

Some of her fans jumped at the chance to criticize her for it, even before hearing the song.

“You’re really crazy,” one person wrote.

you’re really crazy — flo | FOLLOW ME ARI 💡 (@forevzrgirl) June 18, 2018

“‘pete’ girl we know you love him but are you dumb,” another fan wrote, to which Grande replied, “Nah.”

“u really don’t give a f– do u sksksks,” another fan asked.

forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

“forreal. the truth is [hot coffee emoji] i been the f– thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s– about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ‘Pete’ it is,” Grande replied.

Grande and Davidson, a comedian on Saturday Night Live, dated for only a few weeks before they got engaged earlier this month. Grande started dating him after breaking up with Mac Miller. According to Page Six, most of Sweetener was written while she was still dating Miller. Davidson previously dated Cazzie David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David.

Grande and Davidson have been inseparable since getting engaged. On Monday, she posted an Instagram Video showing a new matching tattoo they got. They had “H2GKMO” tattooed on their right hands, just under the thumb. The phrase stands for “honest to God, knock me out,” one of Grande’s favorite phrases, reports Us Weekly.

The couple is also planning to move in together or already have. On Saturday, Grande shared a still from Spongebob Squarepants, jokingly writing, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines.”

The engagement ring Davidson bought for Grande cost nearly $100,000. Sources close to the comedian told TMZ last week he bought a $93,000 VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum in May. Davidson had it made just for Grande and it took New York jeweler Greg Yuna two weeks to make.

Grande will release Sweetener in August. The album includes the single “No Tears Left to Cry.” The album will go up for preorder on Wednesday, the same day her new song with Nicki Minaj, “The Light Is Coming,” will be released. “Borderline” with Missy Elliot and “Blazed” with Pharrell Williams will also be included.