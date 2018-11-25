Ariana Grande Accused of ‘Milking’ Mac Miller’s Death for Attention

Ariana Grande has been accused of “milking” Mac Miller’s death in an attempt for attention.

Grande, who dated Miller from August 2016 until May 2018, has been incredibly grief-stricken since his death on Sept. 7. She has shared numerous tributes to him, photos of them together and even mentioned him by name in her new single “thank u, next,” in which she call him “an angel.”

However, some of Miller’s fans haven’t taken Grande’s tributes well. After Complex covered Grande’s Thanksgiving tribute to the “Self Care” rapper, one anonymous Twitter user quoted the article and took a jab at the pop star.

She milkin this shit bruh //t.co/UWfJbq4Tr6 — Lyric (@VicVonDoom_) November 23, 2018

“She milkin’ this s— bruh,” the user wrote.

While a sole hater is not noteworthy, many others apparently agreed with the sentiment. His tweet was soon retweeted more than 12,056 times and liked more than 57,000 times.

However, a chorus of Grande supporters swooped in to bash the user and all those who seconded his opinion. Among those to defend the “no tears left to cry” singer was fellow musician Halsey.

Man shut the fuck up. //t.co/1hYvjOKBz6 — h (@halsey) November 25, 2018

“Man shut the f— up,” Halsey wrote.

All this discussion soon drew Grande’s attention, and she chimed in herself. Instead of trading blows with the user, she took the high road and wished him the best.

“I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever, and I’m sending you peace and love,” she wrote.

i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Grande’s reply has been retweeted more than 3,900 times and more than 28,500 times. The anonymous Twitter user has not replied to Grande’s defense as of press time.

