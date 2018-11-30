Aretha Franklin Detroit Home Sold for $300K

Aretha Franklin’s last home in Detroit has been sold.

About three months since the Queen of Soul passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at age 76, Franklin’s last property in her hometown was recently sold for a reported $300,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The home is located next to the Detroit Golf Club on Hamilton Road, PEOPLE writes, the historic, 5,600-square-foot, mansion was purchased in late October along with the half-acre lot next to the property of the local suburb of Northville.

The Detroit News reported the buyer had no connection to the iconic singer and that there are reportedly: “no other Detroit properties” that she owned when she died left on the market.

The Hamilton Road home was built in 1927 and consist of six bathrooms, three fireplaces, leaded glass windows, a three-car garage and a backyard with a breathtaking view of the Detroit Golf Club.

The outlet writes that the “Respect” singer bought the house in 1993, but it was not revealed how much she spent on the lavish home at the time. In 2008, the mansion slipped into foreclosure due to $19,192 in unpaid taxes — which Franklin attributed at the time to her lawyer’s mistake.

According to realtor.com, who first reported the listing, the house has been emptied of its contents, though it is still reminiscent of the Queen of Soul’s time in residence.

The sale comes a few months after it was revealed the singer left behind an $80 million fortune but did not have a will.

“I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive,” Don Wilson, a lawyer in Los Angeles who worked with Franklin, told the Associated Press soon after her death.

“She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need,” Wilson added. “It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to.”

With no will, Michigan dictates that her four sons — Clarence Franklin, Edward Franklin, Kecalf Franklin and Ted White Jr. — will split her estate, with Franklin’s niece acting as the executor for the fortune.

The singer passed away in mid-August, with the family expressing their gratitude to fans for their support during the difficult time.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

“We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”