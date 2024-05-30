Why 'The Voice' Rejected Anthony Ramos

Not making it on The Voice was a bummer, but it didn't slow Anthony Ramos down. The season 25 mentor revealed in a conversation with coach Reba McEntire that he tried his shot at the singing competition but was turned away. "They've got such tough skin. I know I wouldn't have gotten picked at all," McEntire said, waiting for the first of her performers to arrive for their rehearsals. Ramos' response shocked her, and many viewers.

"Yeah, me neither. I mean, I auditioned for this show...and sang 'Green Light' by John Legend, who is one of my favorite Artists of all time," Ramos responded. Legend is a coach on the show also. "The producer goes, 'I want you to work on your breathing for a year and come back' and my dreams were just crushed."

Ramos' journey to being where is began long ago. He got his start singing Motown tracks at middle school assemblies alongside other talented classmates. He later attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, graduating in 2009. He later auditioned for the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and John Laurens in Lin Manuel-Miranda's hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, solidifying himself in the industry as a force to be reckoned with.

After Hamilton, Ramos quickly secured the lead role of Usnavi de la Vega in the screen adaptation of Manuel-Miranda's In the Heights. His other credits include A Star is Born, The Bad Guys, and Trolls World Tour. Being rejected on The Voice turned out well for him. It allows him to offer the contestants a different perspective.

"Having auditioned for the show and now being a mentor, it's been a journey up to this point. So, I hope I have something I can say that's helpful," Ramos said.